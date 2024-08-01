Scan Steels consolidated net profit rises 209.77% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.82% to Rs 233.55 croreNet profit of Scan Steels rose 209.77% to Rs 14.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 2.82% to Rs 233.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 227.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales233.55227.15 3 OPM %10.315.30 -PBDT23.589.82 140 PBT19.655.98 229 NP14.594.71 210
