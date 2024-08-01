Sundram Fasteners consolidated net profit rises 11.15% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.16% to Rs 1497.67 crore

Net profit of Sundram Fasteners rose 11.15% to Rs 141.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 127.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 6.16% to Rs 1497.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1410.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1497.671410.7616.5016.05245.41221.25191.61169.39141.83127.60