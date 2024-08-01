Sundram Fasteners consolidated net profit rises 11.15% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.16% to Rs 1497.67 croreNet profit of Sundram Fasteners rose 11.15% to Rs 141.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 127.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 6.16% to Rs 1497.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1410.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1497.671410.76 6 OPM %16.5016.05 -PBDT245.41221.25 11 PBT191.61169.39 13 NP141.83127.60 11
