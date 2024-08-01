Colinz Laboratories standalone net profit rises 16.67% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 7.89% to Rs 1.75 croreNet profit of Colinz Laboratories rose 16.67% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 7.89% to Rs 1.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1.751.90 -8 OPM %9.147.89 -PBDT0.220.18 22 PBT0.190.15 27 NP0.140.12 17
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content