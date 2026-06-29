Oberoi Realty climbs on launching ultra-luxury project in Gurugram

Oberoi Realty gained 1.24% to Rs 1,771.50 after the company announced an ultra-luxury project, Three Sixty North, spread across 14.8 acres and located on Golf Course extension road, Sector 58, Gurugram.

The master-planned development will eventually comprise of seven residential towers, landscape gardens, a state-of-the-art clubhouse and a wide range of thoughtfully curated amenities. Phase 1 of the launch will offer expansive residences, comprising 3 BHK + Studio, 4 BHK + Studio, Duplex and Penthouse configurations. These residences will range from approximately 5,500 sq. ft. to over 13,000 sq. ft. in saleable area, with prices starting from Rs 18 crore onwards, plus applicable taxes.

Vikas Oberoi, chairman and managing director, Oberoi Realty, said, Our entry into the NCR market marks an important milestone in Oberoi Realty's growth journey and reflects our long-term vision of building distinctive developments in India's leading markets. Over the last four decades, we have established a strong track record of creating landmark addresses in Mumbai, guided by a steadfast commitment to design excellence, quality and customer experience. With Three Sixty North, we are bringing this philosophy to Gurugram through design-led development inspired by the vision that shaped Three Sixty West. We believe the project will resonate with discerning homeowners seeking expansive residences, privacy and a truly elevated living experience.

Oberoi Realty is a Mumbai-based real estate development company. It is focused on premium developments in the residential, office space, retail, hospitality, and social infrastructure projects.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 62.36% to Rs 703.28 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations increased 52.14% YoY to Rs 1,749.83 crore in Q4 FY26.

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