Chinese stocks rebound on fresh liquidity support

The Shanghai Composite rose 1.16% to close at 4,074 on Monday, while the Shenzhen Component gained 0.19% to finish at 15,813, recovering from losses recorded last week. Investor sentiment improved after the People's Bank of China announced fresh measures to support liquidity in the financial system.

Financial stocks led the market's recovery, with Industrial and Commercial Bank of China rising 0.98%, Agricultural Bank of China gaining 0.81%, and China Construction Bank adding 0.50%. Among other major gainers, CATL advanced 2.98%, BYD climbed 1.84%, and NAURA Technology surged 5.76%.

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