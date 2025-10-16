Oberoi Realty consolidated net profit rises 28.98% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 34.79% to Rs 1779.04 croreNet profit of Oberoi Realty rose 28.98% to Rs 760.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 589.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 34.79% to Rs 1779.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1319.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1779.041319.89 35 OPM %57.3561.66 -PBDT1026.57803.30 28 PBT993.14782.47 27 NP760.26589.44 29
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content