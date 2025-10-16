Thursday, October 16, 2025 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
GSB Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.30 crore in the September 2025 quarter

GSB Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.30 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales decline 56.76% to Rs 0.32 crore

Net loss of GSB Finance reported to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 56.76% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.320.74 -57 OPM %-93.7578.38 -PBDT-0.300.55 PL PBT-0.300.55 PL NP-0.300.52 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

