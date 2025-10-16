Reliance Industrial Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 1.92% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.57% to Rs 12.17 croreNet profit of Reliance Industrial Infrastructure declined 1.92% to Rs 3.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 0.57% to Rs 12.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 12.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales12.1712.24 -1 OPM %-17.26-23.20 -PBDT4.343.98 9 PBT3.993.61 11 NP3.063.12 -2
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content