Gowra Leasing & Finance standalone net profit rises 108.77% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 226.14% to Rs 2.87 croreNet profit of Gowra Leasing & Finance rose 108.77% to Rs 1.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 226.14% to Rs 2.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales2.870.88 226 OPM %83.2870.45 -PBDT1.590.76 109 PBT1.590.76 109 NP1.190.57 109
