Octavius Plantations standalone net profit rises 28.57% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 25.19% to Rs 4.97 crore

Net profit of Octavius Plantations rose 28.57% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 25.19% to Rs 4.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.4.973.976.647.810.280.270.270.260.270.21