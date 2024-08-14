Octavius Plantations standalone net profit rises 28.57% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 25.19% to Rs 4.97 croreNet profit of Octavius Plantations rose 28.57% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 25.19% to Rs 4.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales4.973.97 25 OPM %6.647.81 -PBDT0.280.27 4 PBT0.270.26 4 NP0.270.21 29
