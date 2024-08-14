Delphi World Money standalone net profit declines 21.02% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 32.30% to Rs 15.28 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Delphi World Money declined 21.02% to Rs 3.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 32.30% to Rs 15.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 22.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.15.2822.577.5316.974.946.654.746.443.574.52