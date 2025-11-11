Odigma Consultancy Solutions standalone net profit rises 71.43% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 49.46% to Rs 12.57 croreNet profit of Odigma Consultancy Solutions rose 71.43% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 49.46% to Rs 12.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales12.578.41 49 OPM %-0.487.37 -PBDT0.280.62 -55 PBT0.160.09 78 NP0.120.07 71
