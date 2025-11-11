Tuesday, November 11, 2025 | 02:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Narendra Properties standalone net profit declines 29.82% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 2:34 PM IST

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Narendra Properties declined 29.82% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales03.69 -100 OPM %05.42 -PBDT0.410.58 -29 PBT0.390.57 -32 NP0.400.57 -30

