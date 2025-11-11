Cheviot Company standalone net profit declines 19.70% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 44.10% to Rs 148.21 croreNet profit of Cheviot Company declined 19.70% to Rs 14.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 18.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 44.10% to Rs 148.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 102.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales148.21102.85 44 OPM %15.2410.04 -PBDT22.2326.61 -16 PBT20.2224.97 -19 NP14.8418.48 -20
