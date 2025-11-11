Nila Infrastructures consolidated net profit rises 16.03% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 85.98% to Rs 74.04 croreNet profit of Nila Infrastructures rose 16.03% to Rs 6.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 85.98% to Rs 74.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 39.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales74.0439.81 86 OPM %10.9413.61 -PBDT10.978.25 33 PBT10.577.92 33 NP6.085.24 16
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content