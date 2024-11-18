Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Oil and Gas shares fall

Oil and Gas shares fall

Image

Last Updated : Nov 18 2024 | 2:31 PM IST

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Oil & Gas index falling 341.93 points or 1.31% at 25859.4 at 13:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Oil & Gas index, Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 18.76%), Adani Total Gas Ltd (down 2.32%),Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 2.11%),GAIL (India) Ltd (down 1.32%),Reliance Industries Ltd (down 0.53%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 0.4%), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 0.3%), Petronet LNG Ltd (down 0.21%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 0.13%), and Oil India Ltd (down 0.04%).

 

At 13:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 173.84 or 0.33% at 52208.14.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 1.94 points or 0.01% at 15244.12.

The Nifty 50 index was down 34.1 points or 0.14% at 23498.6.

The BSE Sensex index was down 202.72 points or 0.26% at 77377.59.

More From This Section

Information Technology stocks edge lower

Information Technology stocks edge lower

Cipla Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Cipla Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd eases for fifth straight session

ITC Ltd eases for fifth straight session

ITC Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Bajaj Finserv Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Bajaj Finserv Ltd eases for fifth straight session

On BSE,1701 shares were trading in green, 2312 were trading in red and 162 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 150 pts lower at 77,400; Nifty at 23,500; IT drags, Metal leads

Australia vs Pakistan 3rd T20 live score updates

Australia vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 3rd T20: Zampa removes Babar to put Pakistan on backfoot

COP29

COP29: Climate talks head into second week, coinciding with G20 in Rio

Two of the largecap-oriented mutual fund (MF) offerings — flexicap and largecap funds — witnessed a spike in investor interest in October amid a fall in the equity market.

Here's why Manappuram Finance shares fell 3% on November 18; details

Kailash Gahlot

Latest LIVE: Former Delhi Minister Kailash Gahlot joins BJP a day after resigning from AAP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 18 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEGalaxy S25 Series LaunchIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon