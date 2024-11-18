Business Standard
Bajaj Finserv Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Nov 18 2024 | 2:31 PM IST

Bajaj Finserv Ltd is quoting at Rs 1613.55, down 1.6% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 1.24% in last one year as compared to a 19.08% rally in NIFTY and a 19.21% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Bajaj Finserv Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1613.55, down 1.6% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.34% on the day, quoting at 23452.35. The Sensex is at 77329.05, down 0.32%.Bajaj Finserv Ltd has eased around 8.24% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Bajaj Finserv Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.86% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23200.3, up 0.29% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.22 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 11.8 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1615.25, down 1.64% on the day. Bajaj Finserv Ltd jumped 1.24% in last one year as compared to a 19.08% rally in NIFTY and a 19.21% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 168.54 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

First Published: Nov 18 2024 | 1:35 PM IST

