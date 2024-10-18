Business Standard
Oil and Gas stocks edge lower

Oil and Gas stocks edge lower

Last Updated : Oct 18 2024 | 2:16 PM IST

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Oil & Gas index decreasing 16.12 points or 0.05% at 29710.74 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Oil & Gas index, Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 9.69%), Adani Total Gas Ltd (up 1.1%), Petronet LNG Ltd (up 0.53%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.45%), and GAIL (India) Ltd (up 0.41%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Oil India Ltd (up 1.94%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 0.83%), and Reliance Industries Ltd (up 0.62%) turned up.

 

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 122.87 or 0.22% at 56466.18.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 45.24 points or 0.27% at 16522.23.

The Nifty 50 index was up 118.2 points or 0.48% at 24868.05.

First Published: Oct 18 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

