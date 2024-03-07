Sensex (    %)
                        
Oil and Gas stocks slide

Image

Last Updated : Mar 07 2024 | 2:04 PM IST
Oil and Gas stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index decreasing 230.61 points or 0.8% at 28594.18 at 13:46 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 1.58%), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 1.44%),Reliance Industries Ltd (down 1.04%),Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 0.87%),Petronet LNG Ltd (down 0.82%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Linde India Ltd (down 0.41%), GAIL (India) Ltd (down 0.34%), Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 0.16%), and Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 0.14%).
On the other hand, Adani Total Gas Ltd (up 0.06%), turned up.
At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 66.24 or 0.09% at 74152.23.
The Nifty 50 index was up 35.5 points or 0.16% at 22509.55.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 389.34 points or 0.88% at 44732.91.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 92.53 points or 0.69% at 13525.38.
On BSE,2226 shares were trading in green, 1556 were trading in red and 106 were unchanged.
First Published: Mar 07 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

