Divis Laboratories Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Last Updated : Mar 07 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
Divis Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 3590.05, up 1.28% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 26.66% in last one year as compared to a 26.72% jump in NIFTY and a 63.77% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.
Divis Laboratories Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3590.05, up 1.28% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.11% on the day, quoting at 22498.8. The Sensex is at 74125.28, up 0.05%. Divis Laboratories Ltd has slipped around 2.56% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Divis Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 3.9% in last one month and is currently quoting at 19140, up 0.54% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.43 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.88 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3600.8, up 0.9% on the day. Divis Laboratories Ltd is up 26.66% in last one year as compared to a 26.72% jump in NIFTY and a 63.77% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.
The PE of the stock is 69 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.
First Published: Mar 07 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

