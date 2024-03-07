SpiceJet jumps on resolving Rs 413-cr dispute

SpiceJet gained 3.25% to Rs 63.93 after the airline operator announced the resolution of $49.8 million (Rs 413-crore) dispute with Echelon Ireland Madison One.

As part of the agreement, the company will acquire two airframes, enhancing the airline's fleet and operational capabilities.

This settlement marks the third major resolution for SpiceJet following its recent fundraising. These successful settlements have resulted in total savings of Rs 685 crore for the airline, further solidifying SpiceJet's financial stability and balance sheet, stated the company.

Ajay Singh, chairman and managing director of SpiceJet said, We are pleased to announce the successful resolution of our dispute with Echelon Ireland Madison One, marking another significant milestone for SpiceJet. This settlement not only underscores our commitment to financial prudence but also enables us to further fortify our fleet with the acquisition of two airframes.

Earlier, on February 28, the airline company announced that it had mutually settled its $29.9 million (Rs 250 crore) dispute with Celestial Aviation resulting in savings of Rs 235 crore.

On March 5, the firm announced that it had reached settlement terms with aircraft leasing firm, Cross Ocean Partners, resolving a dispute of about $11.2 million (Ra 93 crore). As part of the arrangement, the airline will also benefit from the transfer of an airframe and an engine at no additional cost, augmenting its operational capabilities.

SpiceJet is engaged in the business of providing air transport services for the carriage of passengers and cargo.

The low-cost air carriers consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 448.99 crore in Q2 FY24 as compared with a net loss of Rs 833.32 crore in Q2 FY23. Revenue from operations slipped 29% year on year to Rs 1,347.52 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2023.

