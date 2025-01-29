Business Standard

Oil Country Tubular reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.64 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 29 2025 | 4:18 PM IST

Sales rise 589.13% to Rs 41.21 crore

Net profit of Oil Country Tubular reported to Rs 1.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 16.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 589.13% to Rs 41.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 5.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales41.215.98 589 OPM %40.7731.77 -PBDT15.750.37 4157 PBT1.67-22.26 LP NP1.64-16.15 LP

First Published: Jan 29 2025 | 4:03 PM IST

