Oil India announces its first-ever global partner roadshow in Abh Dhabi

This event signals OIL's commitment to aggressive growth and international collaboration. OIL has set its sights on ambitious production targets: 4 MMT oil and 5 BCM gas annual production by FY26. With a target to generate 12 Billion USD in revenue by 2030, the company plans to invest 4.8 Billion USD across a range of activities: ramping up exploration efforts, enhancing field development and expediting production. Additionally, OIL is set to expand aggressively across offshore Indian regions.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Oil India announced its first-ever global partner roadshow: "Confluence: Where Energy and Opportunity Converge". This landmark event is scheduled to take place on 28 February 2024, in Abu Dhabi, UAE