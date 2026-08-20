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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Oil India Ltd Slips 0.42%

Oil India Ltd Slips 0.42%

Last Updated : Aug 20 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

Oil India Ltd has added 6.27% over last one month compared to 2.19% fall in BSE Oil & Gas index and 0% drop in the SENSEX

Oil India Ltd fell 0.42% today to trade at Rs 473. The BSE Oil & Gas index is down 0.02% to quote at 26117.79. The index is down 2.19 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd decreased 0.4% and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd lost 0.32% on the day. The BSE Oil & Gas index went down 1.03 % over last one year compared to the 5.36% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

 

Oil India Ltd has added 6.27% over last one month compared to 2.19% fall in BSE Oil & Gas index and 0% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1942 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.37 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 531 on 14 May 2026. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 384.6 on 29 Aug 2025.

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First Published: Aug 20 2026 | 9:50 AM IST