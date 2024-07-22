Nupur Recyclers consolidated net profit rises 100.90% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 23.62% to Rs 35.61 crore

Net profit of Nupur Recyclers rose 100.90% to Rs 4.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 23.62% to Rs 35.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 46.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.35.6146.6213.514.296.783.476.483.464.482.23