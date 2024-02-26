For collaboration in field of applied seismo-geophysical & geological research

The MoU puts in place a formal framework for fostering collaboration in the field of applied seismo-geophysical & geological research, in the field of exploration & exploitation of Geothermal Energy and other aspects of earth sciences studies for driving innovation and excellence.

Oil India (OIL), National Center for Seismology (NCS) under the aegis of Ministry of Earth Sciences, and Centre for Earth Sciences and Himalayan Studies (CES & HS), Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh inked a tripartite MoU on 25 February 2024 at Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh to pursue applied earth science related studies in India with a focus on Arunachal Pradesh and the Northeast Region.