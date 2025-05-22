Oil & Natural Gas Corpn consolidated net profit declines 27.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.77% to Rs 170811.73 croreNet profit of Oil & Natural Gas Corpn declined 27.00% to Rs 7322.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 10031.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.77% to Rs 170811.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 172137.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 26.29% to Rs 36225.61 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 49143.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.55% to Rs 663262.31 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 653170.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales170811.73172137.07 -1 663262.31653170.77 2 OPM %12.9313.49 -13.4015.67 - PBDT22200.3624723.59 -10 87754.92105705.74 -17 PBT13157.0516303.32 -19 52548.9575265.64 -30 NP7322.8210031.79 -27 36225.6149143.93 -26
