Geojit Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 38.45% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 15.10% to Rs 176.70 croreNet profit of Geojit Financial Services declined 38.45% to Rs 31.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 50.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 15.10% to Rs 176.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 208.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 15.66% to Rs 167.53 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 144.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 21.78% to Rs 747.91 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 614.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales176.70208.13 -15 747.91614.13 22 OPM %29.4238.79 -38.0337.13 - PBDT47.9473.90 -35 253.39220.95 15 PBT39.9066.38 -40 222.69191.97 16 NP31.1350.58 -38 167.53144.85 16
