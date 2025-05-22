Thursday, May 22, 2025 | 09:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Geojit Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 38.45% in the March 2025 quarter

Geojit Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 38.45% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 9:10 AM IST

Sales decline 15.10% to Rs 176.70 crore

Net profit of Geojit Financial Services declined 38.45% to Rs 31.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 50.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 15.10% to Rs 176.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 208.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.66% to Rs 167.53 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 144.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 21.78% to Rs 747.91 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 614.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales176.70208.13 -15 747.91614.13 22 OPM %29.4238.79 -38.0337.13 - PBDT47.9473.90 -35 253.39220.95 15 PBT39.9066.38 -40 222.69191.97 16 NP31.1350.58 -38 167.53144.85 16

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Azad India Mobility reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.10 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Azad India Mobility reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.10 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Birla Cable consolidated net profit declines 6.92% in the March 2025 quarter

Birla Cable consolidated net profit declines 6.92% in the March 2025 quarter

Chartered Logistics reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.97 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Chartered Logistics reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.97 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Daikaffil Chemicals India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.35 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Daikaffil Chemicals India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.35 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Natraj Proteins standalone net profit rises 26.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Natraj Proteins standalone net profit rises 26.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 22 2025 | 7:39 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayBorana Weaves IPOBelrise Industries IPOGoogle I/O 2025 HighlightsMaharashtra Class 11th AdmissionQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon