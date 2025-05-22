Birla Cable consolidated net profit declines 6.92% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 10.58% to Rs 156.23 croreNet profit of Birla Cable declined 6.92% to Rs 1.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 10.58% to Rs 156.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 174.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 77.91% to Rs 4.89 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 22.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 3.48% to Rs 661.65 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 685.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales156.23174.72 -11 661.65685.50 -3 OPM %5.084.12 -4.945.90 - PBDT6.214.92 26 22.4440.58 -45 PBT2.052.15 -5 6.6829.79 -78 NP1.481.59 -7 4.8922.14 -78
