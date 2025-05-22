Thursday, May 22, 2025 | 09:16 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Birla Cable consolidated net profit declines 6.92% in the March 2025 quarter

Birla Cable consolidated net profit declines 6.92% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 9:10 AM IST

Sales decline 10.58% to Rs 156.23 crore

Net profit of Birla Cable declined 6.92% to Rs 1.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 10.58% to Rs 156.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 174.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 77.91% to Rs 4.89 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 22.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 3.48% to Rs 661.65 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 685.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales156.23174.72 -11 661.65685.50 -3 OPM %5.084.12 -4.945.90 - PBDT6.214.92 26 22.4440.58 -45 PBT2.052.15 -5 6.6829.79 -78 NP1.481.59 -7 4.8922.14 -78

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Chartered Logistics reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.97 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Chartered Logistics reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.97 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Daikaffil Chemicals India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.35 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Daikaffil Chemicals India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.35 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Natraj Proteins standalone net profit rises 26.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Natraj Proteins standalone net profit rises 26.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Gulf Oil Lubricants India consolidated net profit rises 6.90% in the March 2025 quarter

Gulf Oil Lubricants India consolidated net profit rises 6.90% in the March 2025 quarter

Kalyan Capitals consolidated net profit declines 95.71% in the March 2025 quarter

Kalyan Capitals consolidated net profit declines 95.71% in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 22 2025 | 7:39 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayBorana Weaves IPOBelrise Industries IPOGoogle I/O 2025 HighlightsMaharashtra Class 11th AdmissionQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon