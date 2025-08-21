OK Play India consolidated net profit declines 25.29% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.47% to Rs 41.19 croreNet profit of OK Play India declined 25.29% to Rs 0.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 3.47% to Rs 41.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 39.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales41.1939.81 3 OPM %13.626.13 -PBDT4.104.69 -13 PBT0.741.02 -27 NP0.650.87 -25
