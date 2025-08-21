Thursday, August 21, 2025 | 09:07 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Stock Alert: Ultratech Cement, Railtel Corp, Exide Inds, Godrej Properties

Aug 21 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Securities in F&O Ban:

Titagarh Rail Systems, RBL Bank and PG Electroplast shares are banned from F&O trading on 21 August 2025.

Stocks to Watch:

Ultratech Cement's board has approved the sale of upto 2,01,12,330 equity shares of The India Cements (ICEM), representing 6.49% of the issued and paid-up equity share capital of ICEM, by way of an offer for sale through the stock exchange mechanism.

Railtel Corporation of India has received the work order from Kerala State Information Technology Mission for operation & management (O&M) of state data centre (SDC) amounting to Rs 34.99 crore (excluding tax). Additionally, it has also received the work order from Higher Education Department, Govt of Odisha for work order amounting to Rs 15.42 crore (excluding tax).

 

Exide Industries has invested Rs 100 crore in its wholly owned subsidiary, Exide Energy Solutions on rights basis, for setting up a green field plant at Bengaluru for manufacturing & selling lithium-ion, battery cells, modules and pack business.

Godrej Properties has entered into an agreement to acquire a 7% stake in Godrej Skyline Developers, for a total cash consideration of Rs 9,25,000 from existing shareholders.

Aug 21 2025 | 8:04 AM IST

