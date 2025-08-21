Thursday, August 21, 2025 | 09:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India and Eurasian Economic Union sign terms of reference to launch FTA negotiations

India and Eurasian Economic Union sign terms of reference to launch FTA negotiations

Image

Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

India and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) comprising Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic and the Russian Federation signed the Terms of Reference (ToR) to launch negotiations on a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) in Moscow. Both sides noted the growing trade turnover between India and the EAEU, which stood at USD 69 billion in 2024, registering a 7 percent increase over 2023. With a combined GDP of USD 6.5 trillion, the proposed FTA is expected to expand market access for Indian exporters, support diversification into new sectors and geographies, enhance competitiveness against non-market economies, and deliver significant benefits to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). The ToR provides the framework for negotiations and is expected to unlock untapped trade potential, increase investments and establish a stronger, durable IndiaEAEU economic partnership. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to the early conclusion of the agreement and to building a long-term institutional framework for trade cooperation.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

India's eight core industries index rise 2% in July

India's eight core industries index rise 2% in July

Stock Alert: Ultratech Cement, Railtel Corp, Exide Inds, Godrej Properties

Stock Alert: Ultratech Cement, Railtel Corp, Exide Inds, Godrej Properties

GIFT Nifty hints toward possible green opening; all eyes on Jackson Hole symposium

GIFT Nifty hints toward possible green opening; all eyes on Jackson Hole symposium

Prostram Info System emerges as L1 bidder from KPTCL

Prostram Info System emerges as L1 bidder from KPTCL

Arvind Fashions appoints Saikot Das as Chief Brand & Strategy Officer

Arvind Fashions appoints Saikot Das as Chief Brand & Strategy Officer

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 8:58 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to BuyGold-Silver Price TodayPixel 10 Series Launch TodayPixel Watch 4 and Buds 2a SpecsDelhi CM Rekha Gupta AttackedMangal Electrical IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon