Ola Electric Mobility Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Protean eGov Technologies Ltd, Godfrey Phillips India Ltd, Carborundum Universal Ltd and Latent View Analytics Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 20 August 2025.

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd soared 13.86% to Rs 51.03 at 11:45 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 415.46 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 114.4 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Protean eGov Technologies Ltd spiked 12.42% to Rs 850.9. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.63 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 54604 shares in the past one month.

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd surged 11.32% to Rs 10917.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 81214 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36268 shares in the past one month.

Carborundum Universal Ltd spurt 9.66% to Rs 954.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 61951 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7504 shares in the past one month.

Latent View Analytics Ltd added 5.79% to Rs 431.35. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 44868 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31550 shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Parliament clears Mines and Minerals Amendment Bill, 2025

India Ratings upgrades Yes Bank's LT rating to 'AA-' with 'stable' outlook

NSE SME Mahendra Realtors & Infrastructure hits a pothole on listing day

Parliament adjourned till noon amid opposition uproar over Bihar electoral roll revision

Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Pharmaceuticals sees total outlay of Rs 38543 crore so far

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

