Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Pharmaceuticals sees total outlay of Rs 38543 crore so far

Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Pharmaceuticals sees total outlay of Rs 38543 crore so far

Image

Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers Anupriya Patel stated in Rajya Sabha that Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Pharmaceuticals has been implemented to enhance Indias manufacturing capabilities by increasing investment and production in the sector and contributing to product diversification to high-value goods in the pharmaceutical sector. Further, the scheme also aims at penetration of global value chains. Out of the 6-year incentive period of the scheme, till June 2025, 3 years stand completed. Already, against committed investment of Rs 17,275 crore, cumulative investment under the scheme has substantially exceeded the target, reaching Rs 38,543 crore.

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 11:58 AM IST

