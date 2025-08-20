Wednesday, August 20, 2025 | 12:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Parliament adjourned till noon amid opposition uproar over Bihar electoral roll revision

Parliament adjourned till noon amid opposition uproar over Bihar electoral roll revision

Image

Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
Both Houses of Parliament were adjourned till 12:00 noon on Wednesday following uproar from opposition parties over multiple issues, including the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll in Bihar.

In the Lok Sabha, protests began soon after the House assembled at 11:00 AM, with opposition members demanding a discussion on the Bihar issue. Speaker Om Birla expressed displeasure at the disruptions, stating that stalling proceedings was inappropriate. As protests persisted, he adjourned the House till noon.

Similar scenes played out in the Rajya Sabha. Deputy Chairman Harivansh informed members that he had received 18 adjournment notices from various parties, but had rejected them in line with the rules. As sloganeering intensified, he attempted to continue with Zero Hour, urging members to raise issues of public importance. However, with the din unrelenting, the Upper House too was adjourned till 12:00 noon.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Pharmaceuticals sees total outlay of Rs 38543 crore so far

Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Pharmaceuticals sees total outlay of Rs 38543 crore so far

Insolation Energy gains as arm begins operations at new 3 GW solar module plant in RJ

Insolation Energy gains as arm begins operations at new 3 GW solar module plant in RJ

Nifty trades above 25,000 level; IT shares rally

Nifty trades above 25,000 level; IT shares rally

Natco Pharma launches Bosentan tablets for oral suspension, 32 mg

Natco Pharma launches Bosentan tablets for oral suspension, 32 mg

Nazara Tech plunges on gaming ban fears, clarifies no direct RMG exposure

Nazara Tech plunges on gaming ban fears, clarifies no direct RMG exposure

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 11:53 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMumbai RainsStocks to Watch TodayPixel 10 Series Launch TodayDelhi Schools Bomb ThreatsParliament Budget Session LIVEDelhi CM Rekha Gupta AttackedMangal Electrical IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon