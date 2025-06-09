Monday, June 09, 2025 | 03:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Olectra Greentech chairman & MD K.V. Pradeep resigns

Olectra Greentech chairman & MD K.V. Pradeep resigns

Image

Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

Olectra Greentech announced that its chairman and managing director (MD), K.V. Pradeep has resigned from both positions, due to personal reasons.

The company stated that the effective date of his resignation will be communicated in due course.

Olectra Greentech is engaged in the manufacturing of composite polymer insulators, electric buses, and electric trucks.

The companys consolidated net profit slipped 55.62% to Rs 20.69 crore in Q4 FY25, compared with Rs 46.62 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations declined 12.89% QoQ to Rs 448.92 crore in Q4 FY25.

Shares of Olectra Greentech rose 0.43% to Rs 1,227.30 on the BSE.

 

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 3:05 PM IST

