Friday, April 11, 2025 | 10:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Olectra Greentech spurts on bagging LoA from Himachal Road Transport Corp

Olectra Greentech spurts on bagging LoA from Himachal Road Transport Corp

Image

Last Updated : Apr 11 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

Olectra Greentech soared 4.49% to Rs 1,139.65 after the firm said that it has received a letter of award (LoA) from the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) for the supply and maintenance of 297 electric buses.

The order involves the supply of 297 electric buses on an outright sale basis, along with their maintenance. The buses will be delivered over a period of 11 months from the date of the LoA. The total value of the order is Rs 421.01 crore.

Olectra Greentech is engaged in the manufacturing of composite polymer insulators, electric buses, and electric trucks.

The companys consolidated net profit rallied 71.68% to Rs 46.32 crore on a 50.62% rise in revenue to Rs 515.36 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Rites gains on inking MoU with DP World for logistics infrastructure development

Rites gains on inking MoU with DP World for logistics infrastructure development

Vedanta Ltd Spurts 3.79%, BSE Metal index Rises 2.67%

Vedanta Ltd Spurts 3.79%, BSE Metal index Rises 2.67%

Market opens higher; Nifty scale above 22,750

Market opens higher; Nifty scale above 22,750

AXISCADES Technologies strengthens its senior management team

AXISCADES Technologies strengthens its senior management team

Board of Aurionpro Solutions approves acquisition of Fintra Software

Board of Aurionpro Solutions approves acquisition of Fintra Software

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 11 2025 | 9:57 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayRCB vs DC LIVE ScoreTCS Q4 ResultsQ4 Results TodayRCB vs DC Playing 11Gold-Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVECompanies Q4 ResultsIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon