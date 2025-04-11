Friday, April 11, 2025 | 09:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Board of Aurionpro Solutions approves acquisition of Fintra Software

Last Updated : Apr 11 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

At meeting held on 11 April 2025

The Board of Aurionpro Solutions at its meeting held on 11 April 2025 has approved the acquisition of the entire stake in Fintra Software (Fintra), a leading technology company specializing in software solutions for Wholesale Banking, including Trade Finance, Supply Chain Finance, Escrow, and Factoring.

The acquisition of Fintra is aimed at delivering an integrated front-to-back solution for cash and trade management. This strategic collaboration will enable seamless operations and enhance the value proposition for corporates banking through Aurionpro's client institutions.

The company will acquire Fintra for a cash consideration not exceeding Rs 23 crore, which includes fixed and performance based consideration.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Apr 11 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

