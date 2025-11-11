Om Infra consolidated net profit rises 60.31% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 48.08% to Rs 123.79 croreNet profit of Om Infra rose 60.31% to Rs 6.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 48.08% to Rs 123.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 238.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales123.79238.43 -48 OPM %5.427.28 -PBDT3.6614.24 -74 PBT2.5412.82 -80 NP6.303.93 60
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content