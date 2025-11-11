N K Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.03 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 12.02% to Rs 3.44 croreNet Loss of N K Industries reported to Rs 2.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 12.02% to Rs 3.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales3.443.91 -12 OPM %-37.500 -PBDT-1.33-0.01 -13200 PBT-1.96-0.70 -180 NP-2.03-0.55 -269
