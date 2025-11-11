Samay Project Services standalone net profit rises 36.67% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.20% to Rs 20.10 croreNet profit of Samay Project Services rose 36.67% to Rs 2.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 10.20% to Rs 20.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 18.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales20.1018.24 10 OPM %15.4214.86 -PBDT3.322.84 17 PBT3.212.76 16 NP2.872.10 37
