One Global Service Provider standalone net profit rises 177.08% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 128.23% to Rs 55.46 croreNet profit of One Global Service Provider rose 177.08% to Rs 11.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 128.23% to Rs 55.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 24.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 159.77% to Rs 18.47 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 133.36% to Rs 147.04 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 63.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales55.4624.30 128 147.0463.01 133 OPM %26.3622.18 -16.8915.46 - PBDT14.625.39 171 25.639.74 163 PBT14.335.33 169 24.479.51 157 NP11.003.97 177 18.477.11 160
