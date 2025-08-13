Wednesday, August 13, 2025 | 06:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / One Global Service Provider standalone net profit rises 457.95% in the June 2025 quarter

One Global Service Provider standalone net profit rises 457.95% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 6:08 PM IST

Sales rise 547.71% to Rs 87.83 crore

Net profit of One Global Service Provider rose 457.95% to Rs 9.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 547.71% to Rs 87.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 13.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales87.8313.56 548 OPM %15.0717.48 -PBDT13.272.37 460 PBT13.102.33 462 NP9.821.76 458

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Mahalaxmi Seamless standalone net profit rises 12.50% in the June 2025 quarter

Mahalaxmi Seamless standalone net profit rises 12.50% in the June 2025 quarter

Vardhman Polytex reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.19 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Vardhman Polytex reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.19 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Lactose (India) standalone net profit declines 33.92% in the June 2025 quarter

Lactose (India) standalone net profit declines 33.92% in the June 2025 quarter

ISGEC Heavy Engineering standalone net profit declines 2.16% in the June 2025 quarter

ISGEC Heavy Engineering standalone net profit declines 2.16% in the June 2025 quarter

Dhanlaxmi Cotex reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.75 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Dhanlaxmi Cotex reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.75 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 5:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayBook Independence Day TicketQ1 Result TodayRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Har Ghar TirangaRegaal Resources IPO GMPUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon