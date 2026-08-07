Friday, August 07, 2026 | 06:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsJharkhand Student ProtestNPS for NRISamsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra ReviewQ1 ResultsDhoot Transmission IPODelhi Rain AlertReal Estate InvestmentOTT Releases
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / One Point One Solutions partners with Vijayanand Travels

One Point One Solutions partners with Vijayanand Travels

Last Updated : Aug 07 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

To management customer experience for three-year period

One Point One Solutions has secured a three-year Customer Experience Operations mandate from Vijayanand Travels (VTPL), one of India's leading passenger transportation companies, aimed at strengthening passenger engagement and elevating service consistency across the brand's network.

Under the mandate, One Point One Solutions will deliver end-to-end customer support services for VTPL, aimed at enhancing passenger engagement, improving service responsiveness, and ensuring a seamless travel experience across the company's network.

The engagement will be delivered from the company's Bengaluru delivery centre through a dedicated customer experience team focused on first-contact resolution, faster response times, operational excellence, and superior customer satisfaction

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Parag Milk Foods board approves expansion of its cheese manufacturing capacity

Parag Milk Foods board approves expansion of its cheese manufacturing capacity

BEML revises Final Dividend

BEML revises Final Dividend

Hindalco announces Rs 768-cr capacity expansion project at Kuppam unit

Hindalco announces Rs 768-cr capacity expansion project at Kuppam unit

Jamna Auto Industries board approves setting up of leaf spring manufacturing unit

Jamna Auto Industries board approves setting up of leaf spring manufacturing unit

Globus Spirits successfully raises Rs 200 cr via QIP issue

Globus Spirits successfully raises Rs 200 cr via QIP issue

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 11:33 AM IST