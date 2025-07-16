Onward Tech surges as Q1 profit jumps 20% QoQ

Onward Technologies hit the 5% upper circuit at Rs 374.55 after the company posted strong financial results for Q1 FY26.The companys consolidated net profit rose 20.1% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to Rs 12.7 crore, while revenue from operations grew 4.6% to Rs 133.2 crore during the June 2025 quarter. Total revenue stood at Rs 135.6 crore, reflecting a 4.3% sequential and 13.6% year-on-year (YoY) increase.
On a YoY basis, net profit surged 79.3%, backed by healthy margin expansion, consistent top-line growth, and operational efficiency. Profit before tax jumped 25.4% QoQ and 64.2% YoY to Rs 15.9 crore.
Operating metrics painted a robust picture. EBITDA rose 23.3% QoQ and 46.5% YoY to Rs 17.1 crore, with EBITDA margin expanding 196 basis points QoQ and 293 bps YoY to 12.9%.
EBIT came in at Rs 14 crore, up 32.9% QoQ and 66.2% YoY. EBIT margin improved to 10.5% from 8.2% in Q4 FY25 and 7.1% in Q1 FY25.
Jigar Mehta, managing director, Onward Technologies, said, "We are pleased to report a record consolidated Q1FY26 total revenue of ₹135.6 crore, reflecting a growth of 4.3% QoQ and 13.6% YoY. Our EBITDA margin reached its highest ever at 12.9%, driven by continued focus on operational efficiencies and seamless execution. We are well poised to capitalize on growing market opportunities and remain focused on delivering long-term value for our stakeholders. The company remains optimistic about the evolving demand landscape and is committed to investing in talent, innovation, and customer success."
Onward Technologies reported that its top 25 clients contributed 85% of total revenues in Q1 FY26. The companys total headcount stood at 2,570, with a last twelve months (LTM) attrition rate of 16.5%.
Onward Technologies is a software outsourcing company, specializing in digital and ER&D services.
