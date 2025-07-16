Saregama India Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Saregama India Ltd is quoting at Rs 481.95, down 0.32% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 29.85% in last one year as compared to a 1.68% rally in NIFTY and a 12.47% fall in the Nifty Media index.
Saregama India Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 481.95, down 0.32% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.08% on the day, quoting at 25216.7. The Sensex is at 82648.35, up 0.09%.Saregama India Ltd has eased around 11.23% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Saregama India Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 2.06% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1735.85, up 1.33% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 81942 shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.08 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 45.87 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.
