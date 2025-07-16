Wednesday, July 16, 2025 | 02:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Saregama India Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Saregama India Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Image

Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Saregama India Ltd is quoting at Rs 481.95, down 0.32% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 29.85% in last one year as compared to a 1.68% rally in NIFTY and a 12.47% fall in the Nifty Media index.

Saregama India Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 481.95, down 0.32% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.08% on the day, quoting at 25216.7. The Sensex is at 82648.35, up 0.09%.Saregama India Ltd has eased around 11.23% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Saregama India Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 2.06% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1735.85, up 1.33% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 81942 shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.08 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The PE of the stock is 45.87 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

ABB India Ltd drops for fifth straight session

ABB India Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Suven Life Sciences updates on Phase-2b clinical trial of Ropanicant

Suven Life Sciences updates on Phase-2b clinical trial of Ropanicant

Rajoo Engineers board approves opening of QIP issue

Rajoo Engineers board approves opening of QIP issue

Punjab & Sind Bank spurts 2.46%

Punjab & Sind Bank spurts 2.46%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayLatest LIVE newsGold-Silver Rate TodayDelhi School Bomb ThreatDividend Stocks TodayPanchayat Actor Asif KhanQ1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon