Rajoo Engineers board approves opening of QIP issue

Rajoo Engineers board approves opening of QIP issue

Image

Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 1:51 PM IST

Rajoo Engineers said that its board has approved the opening of the issue of qualified institutional placement (QIP) of equity shares with a floor price of Rs 114.42 per equity share.

The company's board authorized and declared the opening of the issue on Tuesday, 15 July 2025.

The floor price of Rs 114.42 is at a premium of _ % to the scrips previous closing price of Rs 114.42 on the BSE.

The company may offer a discount of not more than 5% on the floor price so calculated for the issue. The issue price will be determined in consultation with the book running lead managers appointed for the issue.

 

The company intends to use up to Rs 160 crore from the net proceeds of the issue for expansion of business through inorganic growth and the rest for general corporate purposes.

Rajoo Engineers is engaged in manufacturing and selling a reputed brand of plastic processing machinery and post-extrusion equipment. The company caters to both international and domestic markets.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 121.28% to Rs 13.83 crore in Q4 FY25 compared with Rs 6.25 crore in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 70.65% YoY to Rs 89.90 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

The scrip tumbled 4.04% to currently trade at Rs 137.75 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Punjab & Sind Bank spurts 2.46%

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd soars 11.12%, rises for third straight session

Varun Beverages Ltd soars 1.45%, Gains for third straight session

LIC Housing Finance Ltd spurts 2.19%, rises for third straight session

Tata Power Company Ltd spurts 1.49%, rises for third straight session

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 1:10 PM IST

