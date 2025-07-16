Wednesday, July 16, 2025 | 02:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is quoting at Rs 296.9, down 0.39% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 13% in last one year as compared to a 1.68% rally in NIFTY and a 16.08% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 296.9, down 0.39% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.08% on the day, quoting at 25216.7. The Sensex is at 82648.35, up 0.09%.Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd has gained around 2.89% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 1.26% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36308.5, down 0.06% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 41.27 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 107.87 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 297.8, down 0.37% on the day. Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd tumbled 13% in last one year as compared to a 1.68% rally in NIFTY and a 16.08% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 18.07 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

