Apex Frozen Foods spurts after registering PAT of Rs 10 crore in Q3

Apex Frozen Foods spurts after registering PAT of Rs 10 crore in Q3

Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 11:05 AM IST

Apex Frozen Foods zoomed 15.96% to Rs 531.85 after the company reported a net profit of Rs 10.09 crore in Q3 FY26 as against a net loss of Rs 0.22 crore in Q3 FY25.

Net sales for the period under review added up to Rs 264.29 crore, up 14.5% YoY.

PBIDT improved by 175.2% to Rs 17.31 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 6.29 crore in Q3 FY25.

The company has posted a pre-tax profit of Rs 13.35 crore in Q3 FY6 as against a pre-tax loss of Rs 0.21 crore recorded in Q3 FY25.

Apex Frozen Foods (AFFL) is engaged in the business of processing and exporting seafood.

 

Zydus Lifesciences gains on settlement with Astellas over Myrbetriq

Indices trade in negative terrain; IT shares decline

Fractal Analytics IPO ends with 2.66 times subscription

Mazda spurts as Q3 PAT climbs 18% YoY to Rs 9 cr

Wall Street Slips as Strong Jobs Report Dims Hopes for Early Fed Rate Cuts

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

