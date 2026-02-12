Apex Frozen Foods spurts after registering PAT of Rs 10 crore in Q3

Apex Frozen Foods zoomed 15.96% to Rs 531.85 after the company reported a net profit of Rs 10.09 crore in Q3 FY26 as against a net loss of Rs 0.22 crore in Q3 FY25.

Net sales for the period under review added up to Rs 264.29 crore, up 14.5% YoY.

PBIDT improved by 175.2% to Rs 17.31 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 6.29 crore in Q3 FY25.

The company has posted a pre-tax profit of Rs 13.35 crore in Q3 FY6 as against a pre-tax loss of Rs 0.21 crore recorded in Q3 FY25.

Apex Frozen Foods (AFFL) is engaged in the business of processing and exporting seafood.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News