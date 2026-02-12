Apex Frozen Foods spurts after registering PAT of Rs 10 crore in Q3
Apex Frozen Foods zoomed 15.96% to Rs 531.85 after the company reported a net profit of Rs 10.09 crore in Q3 FY26 as against a net loss of Rs 0.22 crore in Q3 FY25.
Net sales for the period under review added up to Rs 264.29 crore, up 14.5% YoY.
PBIDT improved by 175.2% to Rs 17.31 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 6.29 crore in Q3 FY25.
The company has posted a pre-tax profit of Rs 13.35 crore in Q3 FY6 as against a pre-tax loss of Rs 0.21 crore recorded in Q3 FY25.
Apex Frozen Foods (AFFL) is engaged in the business of processing and exporting seafood.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 11:04 AM IST