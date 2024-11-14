Optiemus Infracom consolidated net profit rises 154.26% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 73.72% to Rs 476.58 croreNet profit of Optiemus Infracom rose 154.26% to Rs 13.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 73.72% to Rs 476.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 274.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales476.58274.34 74 OPM %6.074.58 -PBDT26.5513.33 99 PBT19.949.25 116 NP13.735.40 154
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content